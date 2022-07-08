Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $125.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.28. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

