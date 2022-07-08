Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

