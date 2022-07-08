Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,329 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 18,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 80,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

