Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,564 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

