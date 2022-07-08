Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,135 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after buying an additional 3,157,362 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKR opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.32.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

