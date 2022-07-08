Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $191.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.12. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $266.44.

