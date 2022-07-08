Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $515,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,911 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after buying an additional 533,400 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $8,452,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after buying an additional 249,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $10,847,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KBH opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBH. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

