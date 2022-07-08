Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $917,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $658,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 783,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,790,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 343,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 51,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.