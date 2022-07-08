Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in KLA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in KLA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 254,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in KLA by 31.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in KLA by 12.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of KLA by 12.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

Shares of KLAC opened at $314.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

