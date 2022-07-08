Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.99.

NYSE:MGM opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

