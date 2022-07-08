Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $190.99 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day moving average is $221.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.31.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

