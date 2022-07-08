Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,056 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 50,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 421,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of PRF stock opened at $150.87 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $176.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.11 and its 200-day moving average is $164.68.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.