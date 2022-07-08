Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 43,346 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,346 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WFC stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

