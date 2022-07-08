Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 44,423 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,423 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2,155.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,541,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD opened at $56.36 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

