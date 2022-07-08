Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 565 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.65.

TSLA opened at $733.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $760.33 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $731.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $881.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

