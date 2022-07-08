Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,727,000 after buying an additional 467,344 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,213,000 after buying an additional 179,182 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $93.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.99. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

