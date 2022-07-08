Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $108.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lamar Advertising from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $91.72 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 110.35%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

