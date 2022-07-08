Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,116,000 after purchasing an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $429,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,950.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,216 shares of company stock worth $10,851,487. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $49.00 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.