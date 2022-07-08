Ledyard National Bank Has $213,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of GIS opened at $75.51 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

