Ledyard National Bank Sells 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Tobam raised its stake in Booking by 40.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,703.90.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,785.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,053.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2,230.13. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 144.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,689.46 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

