Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $11.77. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 14,939 shares changing hands.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

