Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at KeyCorp

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$71.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.89.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

LSPD stock opened at C$28.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of -10.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$19.58 and a 1 year high of C$165.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total transaction of C$138,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,904. Also, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total transaction of C$32,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,630.46. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $172,568.

About Lightspeed Commerce (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.