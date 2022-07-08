Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lowered by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $273.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.66. The company has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $266.83 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.