Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $11,503,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.