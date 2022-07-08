Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 1.52.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
