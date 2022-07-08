Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$122.00 to C$125.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Loblaw Companies traded as high as C$120.04 and last traded at C$118.16, with a volume of 66419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$118.66.

Several other brokerages have also commented on L. TD Securities raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$112.80.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total value of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$662,270.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$108.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.0399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.