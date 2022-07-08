Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.48 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

