Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $58,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $158.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $396.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

