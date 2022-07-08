Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,228,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock worth $9,967,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.73.

DDOG stock opened at $107.70 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,770,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.47.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

