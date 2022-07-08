Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

WST stock opened at $320.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.26. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

