Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $202.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.48. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $385.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

