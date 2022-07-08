Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Boosted by Tobam

Tobam increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $181.57 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average of $212.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

