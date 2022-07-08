Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 34.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Lucid Group stock opened at 19.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 18.04 and its 200-day moving average is 25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.45. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 13.25 and a 12 month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

