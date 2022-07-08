Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Cut by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $290.72 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.