Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 256,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,770,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.88.

LULU stock opened at $290.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.64. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.