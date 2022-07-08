Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 85 to SEK 80 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.51.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $991.10 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0701 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

