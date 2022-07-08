Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $76.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

MGA stock opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

