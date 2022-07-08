Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Down 8.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.4% on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $13.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Magnite traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.69. 55,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,092,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Magnite during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 22.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 30.9% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

