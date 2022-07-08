ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAN opened at $80.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.90 and a 52-week high of $123.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

