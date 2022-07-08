Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Marathon Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$3.60 target price on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.67.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

TSE MOZ opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$360.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 8.36.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Gold (Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.