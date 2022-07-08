Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 189.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,330 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

MRVI opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

