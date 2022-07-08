Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.40) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.33) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 155 ($1.88) in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

