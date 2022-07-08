Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $138.68 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

