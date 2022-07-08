Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,760,000 after acquiring an additional 113,388 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.80. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

