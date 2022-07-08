Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 368.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.