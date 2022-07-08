Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,934 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,434,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,116.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,271 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

