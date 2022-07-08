Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,319 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,144 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,975,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,433,000 after acquiring an additional 830,363 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

