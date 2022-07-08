Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,329 SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $32.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13.

