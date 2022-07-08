Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

