Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $43,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $2,098,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $5,443,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $97.90 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.69.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.