Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $156.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.68. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.85 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

